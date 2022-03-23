Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir pavilion at the ongoing 35th Surajkund International Crafts Mela 2022 is witnessing overwhelming participation of visitors.

Among other attractions, the J&K pavilion has exhibited perfect replicas of the heritage structures of the union territory including Houseboat, Cheshmashahi gate, Khanqa e Moulah, Bache Darwaza, and Mubarak Mandi Jammu.

The replica of the houseboat has become a major attraction at the mela that started on March 19 last week.

Mahmood Ahmed Shah, Director Handicrafts and Handloom and Industries, Kashmir, said they had tried to create a ‘taste of Kashmir’ at the ongoing mela.

“Kashmir is famous for its houseboats that can be seen at Dal Lake. The people who come here are liking the replica that we have set up here (at Surajkund Mela). We have tried to give a taste of Kashmir to the people….and people are clicking selfies,” he said.

An official said the J&K Tourism Department had established elaborate information counters besides displaying the adventure equipment in one corner of the pavilion which has become an ‘eye-catcher for the visitors who are queuing up to get their turn for a selfie shot in front of the houseboat, Apna Ghar and adventure tourism display’.