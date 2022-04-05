Kacha Badam fever has now gripped Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit.

ADVERTISEMENT

She shared a video grooving to the Kacha Badam. Actor Riteish Deshmukh could also be seen giving her company.

“This was so much fun, wasn’t it? @riteishd! Thanks for being a sport & joining me in this one,” she wrote on Instagram.

Kacha Badam’ song has made Bhuban Badyakar a star overnight. From selling peanuts to brushing shoulders with the who-is-who of the music industry, Bhuban has come a long way to become a star.

Hailing from Kuraljuri village in Lakshminarayanpur Panchayat of Birbhum district, Bhuban used to travel to nearby villages selling peanuts in exchange for old bangles, trinkets, and other accessories. And, the now famous ‘Kacha Badam’ song was his way of attracting local customers and getting their attention. Now, he’s a celebrity and has already performed at a popular Kolkata eatery recently. Bhuban is currently enjoying his stardom to the fullest.

ADVERTISEMENT

The super addictive tune of the Bengali song has made millions of Instagram users crazy. From influencers, dancers, and even celebs from showbiz have been grooving to the beats of this peppy song raking in a record number of views.