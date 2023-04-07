Mumbai: Internet has gone gaga after the superstar said he was not only Bhai but someone’s Jaan too.

During a press conference, Salman Khan interrupted a journalist who referred to him as the ‘Bhaijaan’ .

The actor said he isn’t the Bhai of everyone but someone’s jaan (life) too. The audience erupted in loud cheers.

The video has now gone viral. “Big Superstar 👏 Salman Khan gives a witty response at a press conference when asked about being India’s bhaijaan 🤩😍🥰,” said an Instagram user

“Kisi ke bhai kisi ke dadaji,” said another.

Salman Khan is known as ‘Bhaijaan’ among his fans. Media reports said despite link-ups with Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif Salman Khan, and others, he has not found his soulmate yet.

The actor is always facing questions about his marriage. Salman has refused to give a date for his marriage. Nor has he revealed his lady love though he has been linked to foreign models and other actos too.