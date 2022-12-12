Srinagar: Muzamil,32, and Arshiya Syed, 31, from Mumbai had always dreamt to make their wedding special.

The business couple had heard about Kashmir being a heaven on earth, but solemnizing wedding in the serene valley never crossed their mind.

Enter Kashmiri friends, they decided to hold their wedding in the snow-draped Pahalgam.

“We have never been to Kashmir. Arshiya’s Kashmir friends suggested solemnizing the wedding in the valley. Initially, I was a bit reluctant. Late I gave in after finding the idea exciting,” Muzamil said.

The couple flew with their 120 guests to Kashmir and held the wedding function as per Kashmir and Maharashtrian traditions.

“In November, we conducted a recce about the place. Later, we came to Kashmir with 120 guests. Our wedding celebration was filled with fun and adventure,” Muzamil said.

Fascinated with the beauty of Kashmir, the couple has now decided to visit Kashmir every year on their wedding anniversary.

“We can’t explain the love and respect we received here. I invited many Kashmiris to my wedding. We served them wazwan. I received love from everyone I met in Kashmir, ” he said.

Arshiya said they will recommend their friends to visit Kashmir. “We will advise our friends to visit Kashmir at least once in their lifetime. It is indeed a beautiful place with the warmest people on earth,” he said.

Umer Malik, one of the wedding planners said they used the occasion to promote Kashmir as a wedding destination.

“It was very much challenging for us since the couple is from Maharashtra and their customs were to blend with that of Kashmir. We researched and chalked out our plans in such a way that their wedding will become memorable, ” he said.

Kashmir has been witnessing unending tourist footfall this year from across the country. Spring blossom and autumn shade in the Kashmir Valley has attracted young couples from across the country.