A video of Chinese residents singing Bappi Lahiri‘s superhit song `Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja’ to protest against the fresh lockdown, has taken the internet by storm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Douyin, the Chinese name for TikTok, is filled with videos of people playing the famous song during protests.

. It is to be noted that the lyrics of the song “Jimmy Jimmy” sound exactly like the Mandarin word “Jie mi, Jie mi,” which translates into “Give me rice, give me rice.”

In the clips, the social media network users can be seen mockingly showing empty vessels to show how they are deprived of essential food items during the lockdowns.

Netizens believe that the Chinese have found a smart way of using the song to make soft protests against the zero-COVID policy, which has literally cut off China from the outside world.