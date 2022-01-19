Fresh snowfall has started in Baramulla and other parts of Kashmir on Wednesday.The famous skiing resort of Gulmarg and some other places in the higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall, while light rains lashed many areas in the plains on Wednesday, even as the minimum temperature in most parts of the valley settled above the freezing point, officials said.

Gulmarg received light fresh snowfall of about 1.2 cm, the officials said.

Weatherman on Wednesday forecast fresh spell of light rains and snow on weekend but ruled out any major wet weather by the end of this month.

“A spell of light rain/snow is likely (60% chance) during January 22-23rd. Thereafter, mainly dry weather is expected from January 24 onwards till ending January,” an official of the meteorological department said, adding, “There is no forecast of any major snow spell till ending January.”

Today, he said, weather will remain partly to generally cloudy in both regions with possibility of light rain or snow at scattered places.

Meanwhile the meteorological department official here told that Srinagar received traces of rain in last 24 hours till 0830 hours while the summer capital of the J&K recorded a low of 2.7°C against last night’s 1.1°C.

Kashmir is presently under the grip of 40-day long harshest period of winter, known locally as ‘Chillai Kalan, which started from December 21. It is followed by a 20-day long ‘Chillai Khurd’ and a 10-day-long ‘Chilla Bachha’.

Gulmarg had about 1.2cms of fresh snowfall during the time and recorded a low of minus 6.0°C , same as on previous night, he said. The temperature was 1.7°C above normal for this time of the year in the famous resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.