Srinagar: The Kashmir valley received fresh snowfall starting in wee hours of Sunday.

As per latest reports it’s is snowing in areas of South Kashmir with most parts of Anantnag district having accumulated at least 5-6 inches of snow.



As per reports so far Kapran has 5 to 6 inches, Dooru 4 to 5 inches, Kokernag 5 to 6 inches, Shangus 3 to 4 inches, Bijbehara 3 to 4 inches, Anantnag 3 to 4 inches.

Gulmarg in North Kashmir also reported fresh snow and so did most of the Pulwama district.

As per officials all roads are through for traffic and work is on to connect interior areas of towns.

Some areas of Srinagar also saw some light rainfall and the summer capital may also see some snow and rain later.

Meanwhile Vehicular Traffic movement has been suspended on NH44 between Jammu and Srinagar due to mudslide at Cafetaria mod and shooting stones at Duggi Pulli(Chanderkot),Panthyal and near T5 tunnel besides slippery conditions on road due to current snowfall in Banihal.