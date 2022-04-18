Former actor Sana Khan came under heavy attack from social media users after she posed for the paparazzi at politician Baba Siddiqui’s iftar party

Besides Sana and her husband Anas, Bollywood’s who-is-who including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Karan Kundrra, and Tejasswi Prakash also attended the party.

Wearing a black abaya with a hijab, she and her husband could be seen posing for the paparazzi. It sparked angry reactions with social media users saying she misses the limelight

“I thought she didn’t want the limelight,” wrote a user

“Is Ramjan ke month me Camera ke samne pose dena Haram hai,” wrote another.

“Yeh kesa parda hai jis main itny na mehram apki pics bana rae hain,” wrote third.

A user asked why did she join the party. “I heard she said she wants nothing to do with showbiz and this is a showbiz party,” he said.

Ahead of Ramzan, Sana started sharing motivational Islamic quotes to pep up the Uma.

In February, she launched a Sharia-compliant clothing brand for Muslims. Earlier Sana Khan had promoted Halal beauty products for girls.

In January, Sana turned `Umrah’ counselor and gave tips about pilgrimage. Sana posted a video on Instagram to guide people intending to perform holy pilgrimage in the time of Covid

Sana urged the pilgrims to download two apps and book a slot for the pilgrimage. She said people can also book appointments on spot for Medina.

Earlier Sana Khan shared a video of her stitching Kiswah (Gilaf-e-Kaba) the cloth that drapes the Kaaba. The cloth is woven from silk and cotton and adorned with gold calligraphy.