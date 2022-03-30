After `Kacha Badam’, a roadside grape seller’s jingle to attract customers is breaking the internet.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Lelo 15 rupay ke 12 angoor. [Buy 12 grapes for 15 rupees],” the man selling grapes on handcart croons.

The video of the grape seller was shared on Instagram by ‘saaliminayat’. It has received over 2.5 million views and 111k likes since the time it was posted. The exact location of the video has not been disclosed.

“This will also go viral now,” said one user while another wrote, “Best!” Others reacted by laughing or heart emojis for the grape-selling man.

Earlier, Bhuban Badyakar, a resident of Kuraljuri village of West Bengal’s Birbhum district became an overnight star when his song Kacha Badam became viral.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bhuban used to travel to nearby villages selling peanuts in exchange for old bangles, trinkets, and other accessories. And, the now famous ‘Kacha Badam’ song was his way of attracting local customers and getting their attention.

The super addictive tune of the Bengali song has made millions of Instagram users crazy. From influencers, dancers, and even celebs from showbiz have been grooving on the beats of this peppy song raking in a record number of views.