A family in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad threw a huge bash to celebrate dog’s birthday.

More than 350 guests attended the party. The dog, `Oscar’ was dressed up in a suit worth Rs 4,500, and invitation cards were printed for all 350 guests.

The family also organized a cake-cutting ceremony and an aarti was also performed. Among the many gifts, Oscar also received three gold lockets.

A video of the party has gone viral. A woman is seen cuddling the dog and planting kisses on him. Moreover, the cake is no ordinary feat. The huge cake has photos of Oscar with the family.

The video has notched 217.3K views on one Twitter account so far. It has clocked 4,604 likes and 508 retweets

Oscar was rescued by the family from a roadside when it was just 20 days old.