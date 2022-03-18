Srinagar: Some employees at NHAI toll post at Banihal in Ramban district on Friday allegedly beat up a driver.

A video of the incident is in circulation on social media groups in which cut on ear cartilage of an unidentified driver can be seen. Some people, apparently fellow drivers, can be heard saying that it’s “hooliganism” and that the particular driver’s ear cartilage was cut using a knife. In the video, the injured driver can be seen lying down on the road and he holds the injured ear with some cloth. When somebody lifts the cloth momentarily, the deep cut in ear cartilage is clearly visible.

SDM Banihal said that a police party rushed to the spot and after “medical”, necessary legal action is being taken.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam, said that he has sought a report from SSP Ramban in connection with the incident.

“A case (FIR) is being filed and necessary action under law will be taken,” he said. (GNS)