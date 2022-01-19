A stuntwoman dressed as an Emirates crew member standing atop Burj Khalifa for a promotional has set the internet on fire

ADVERTISEMENT

In a 59 second video, Nicole Smith-Ludvik can be seen standing atop the world’s tallest building without an iota of fear. She carried slides in her hands which she flashes during the promotion.

“I am still here. Wow! I can see Dubai Expo. Finally here come my friends. Fly the iconic Emirates A 380. To the world’s greatest show,” read the slides as the blue color airplane with her picture flies by.

Emirates posted the video on its YouTube and it has become instant viral. The clip has notched over six lakh views. “The world’s greatest show brings friends together on top of the world’s tallest building,” the airlines wrote while posting the video.

The video has also notched hundreds of comments. “That is one of the best videos I’ve ever seen! Well done!” wrote a YouTube user.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is the greatest thing I’ve ever seen in the New Year. Hats off to the production team. Nicely done!” wrote the second user.

. “Glorious – I’ve watched this many times and shared it, fantastic drone footage, amazing woman (I don’t have that courage!) – great filming and editing plus a choice of music. In terms of inspiration, it doesn’t get better than this,” wrote another.