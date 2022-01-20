DC Srinagar, Aasad Ajiaz on Thursday said taking omicron lightly is a mistake.

“Everyone with little bit reaseach have declare himself as expert but covid is still behaving differently, if state executive committee decides we will not hesitate to impose lockdown because when covid becomes severe lockdown is only option. Taking omicron light is our mistake.”

DC Srinagar and SSP traffic visited Pantha chowk bus stand overviews arrangements of inner transport facility and warned transporters not charge high rates, he further said by not allowing maxi cabs to enter is implementation of high court order ,ADC haneef balkhi and RTO Srinagar was also along with DC.