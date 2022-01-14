Kashmir is reeling under intense cold wave. But this has not stopped Abdul Rehman Mir from doing his daily work. He washes clothes in the cold water of Jhelum River while fighting this cold. Mir and other launderers like him do their work as usual. Soaking clothes in water, applying soap, patting on a rock, ironing and giving to people. Mir has been doing this with his partner for decades. After coming to Srinagar from his village, he worked for the local launderers here.

