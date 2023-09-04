Riyadh: Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has scripted history by becoming the first player ever to score 850 goals in his career.
The 38-year-old Ronaldo scored his 850th goal during his team’s Al-Nassr match, against Al-Hazm, which ended with a score of (5-1), on Saturday evening, September 2. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Ronaldo wrote, “Another great team performance! We keep improving.
Let’s go @AlNassrFC 850 career goals and still counting!.” Cristiano raised his score to 6 goals, making him the top scorer in the Saudi League, followed by his Senegalese club colleague Sadio Mane, and Moroccan Abdel Razzaq Hamdallah, the Al-Ittihad striker, with 5 goals each.