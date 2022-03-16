After completing the inoculation of adults and teenagers, the J&K government has started the vaccination drive for children between the age group of12-14 from today.The Jammu and Kashmir has already completed 100 percent vaccination of 18–65 age group and have also inoculated around 99 percent children in the 15-18 age group. Top health officials told that Jammu and Kashmir government is ready for the vaccination of children aged between 12 to 14 years.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the government plans to vaccinate over 6 lakh children in the age group in the first phase.

“Vaccination drive will start tomorrow for what we have already identified the vaccination sites. All the locations for the vaccination process will be the same as we had already identified locations where teenagers were administered vaccination doses,” the officials said.

They added that the advantage of this Covaxin vaccination is that children aged between 12 to 15 will be fully vaccinated after just a month.

He said that as per the guidelines of government of India, vaccination for 12-14-year-olds children will begin from tomorrow and Corbevax will be administered to this age group.