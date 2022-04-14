Who says suit-boot is the hallmark of corporate only?

A video of suit-clad youth from Patiala selling Chaat in Mohali has set the internet on fire.

A hotel management graduate, Manjinder Singh started selling Chaat after failing to get a job in the industry. He along with his brother invested Rs. 2.5 lakhs into the business in Mohali. And ‘I Love Punjab’ was born.

From Golgappa to Bhalla Papdi and from Papdi Chaat to Aloo. Singh’s customized items are setting a new trend. They are also serving summer drinks including Mojitos. The duo has hired three employees who help in preparing the food.

With business growing, the Singh duo has purchased a shop and is shifting soon. Unashamed of his profession, Singh’s business model has grabbed many eyeballs in the industry.