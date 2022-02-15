After about four months of closure, the colleges resumed offline classwork for students of undergraduate and integrated courses on Tuesday. Government had ordered opening of all Universities, Colleges, Polytechnics, ITIs from February-14.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides, the government also said that the offline classes for 9th to 12th standard can commence February-14.

The State Executive Committee (SEC) in an order had said, “The Winter Zone Schools of J&K shall commence offline teaching for all classes after 28th of February 2022.”

“All Summer Zone Schools in Jammu and Kashmir shall open in a phased manner. Classes from 9th to 12th can commence routine offline teaching from February-14,” reads the order.