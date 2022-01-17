Srinagar: Do you want a hand sanitizer that can be used without touching the bottle? If the answer is yes, then do watch this video where you can see how a Class VI student Mohamad Hanan Mir has made an automatic hand sanitizer dispenser.

The automatic sanitizer has a sensor and a splash of the liquid chemical automatically comes out once you bring your hands near the bottle.

Hanan, a student of the Foundation World School, said he made the automatic sanitizer to help check the spread of Covid and to prevent infected persons from touching the bottle.

“The reason for making this sanitizer is to fight against Covid 19. The automatic hand sanitizer dispenser can help us to control the (increasing) cases of Coronavirus day by day. If any infected person will press the top of the sanitizer, the other person who wants the sanitizer can get infected. So, I made this automatic sanitizer because we can use it without touching it,” he said.

Earlier, a video of Hanan’s automatic hand sanitizer dispenser was shared on the Facebook page of the Foundation World School.

“As we all are busy fighting the deadly disease, we all have a part to play to collectively put an end to the pandemic. We all share the responsibility to find ways in order to contain and limit the spread of Covid-19 which has kept the children away from their schools for a prolonged time now. Mohamad Hanan Mir, the stage 6 student of FWS who has made an automatic hand sanitizer dispenser, is one of the examples for the efforts we need to put in. We at FWS feel privileged and proud to share the work of Hanan,” said the statement from the school while sharing the video.