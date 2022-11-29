Clashes broke out in Brussels after Morocco beat Belgium in the FIFA World Cup group match.

Dozens of Moroccans burst into cheers, lighting torches, and fireworks, and drove around hooting car horns and waving the Moroccan flag in Brussels.

Clashes reportedly erupted between the Red Devils fans and the Atlas Lions supporters shortly after the match ended.

Tensions in #Brussels after the Belgium – Morocco match. 🇲🇦🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/g2txDyurRP — Yassin Akouh (@Yassin_Akouh) November 27, 2022

Around a hundred Belgian police officers mobilized, using water cannons and teargas to disperse the clashing crowds.

Residents were warned to avoid certain areas of the city center and metro stations were closed and streets sealed off to limit the spread of the violence.

Dozens of football fans smashed shop windows, threw fireworks, and torched vehicles.

“Even before the end of the match, dozens of people, including some wearing hoodies, sought confrontation with the police, which compromised public safety,” Brussels police said in a statement.

Belgium is home to around 500,000 people of Moroccan origin

“I condemn in the strongest terms the incidents of this afternoon. The police have already firmly intervened. I, therefore, advise against fans coming to the city center. The police are doing all they can to maintain public order,” tweeted the mayor of Brussels, Philippe Close.

“I have ordered the police to carry out arrests of the troublemakers.”

Belgian police have arrested 11 people.