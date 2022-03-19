A new video of Chechen soldiers rescuing civilians in Ukraine is breaking the internet.
In the video, Chechen soldiers are seen firing on a building and taking civilians out. Islamic revolutionary songs are playing in the background of the videos.
The video shows soldiers playing with the babies after the rescue. The undated videos have been possibly shot in Mariupol.
“Our soldiers are liberating every building in #Mariupol. Well, it’s not going as fast as people would like. But in every apartment and every basement there can be civilians and children,” reads the English translation of a tweet.
“Another western propaganda account! Why did you edit out the ending?? The only criminals here are the troops shooting from that building, the ones using civilians as human shields which is a war crime by the way!” said another Twitter user who posted the video.
More than 3.25 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion, the United Nations said. Of them, more than two million crossed into Poland.
UNHCRsaid 3,270,662 people had joined the exodus since the war began on February 24.
“We have seen a general slowdown in the flow since the early days of the conflict,” said UNHCR spokesman Matthew Saltmarsh.
As for people still within Ukraine who have left their homes, “It’s safe to assume the number is considerably higher than two million”, he said.
However, “the pace and magnitude of the internal displacement and refugee exodus from Ukraine, as well as resulting humanitarian needs, will only increase if the situation deteriorates.”
Some 90 percent of those who have fled are women and children, he added. Ukrainian men aged 18 to 60 are eligible for military call-up and cannot leave.
