SRINAGAR: His name is Vidyut …Vidyut Jamwal, he is a Bollywood actor and commando personified.

A son of the soil, he took an ice bath in a frozen lake in minus eight degree Celsius. Vidyut is currently in Kashmir shooting for his upcoming flick.

“I train like Vidyut Jamwal. I think everybody should train the way they think, I love you guys…It had snowed yesterday and the day before yesterday massively, Coming here was difficult yesterday. Today I thought why not. The temperature is minus eight degree celsius,” he said.

The actor posted a video where he can be seen jumping into the lake with ice sheets floating. The 1.53-minute video has notched 5.16 lakh views on his Instagram page. Hundreds of people have liked and commented on the video.

“The real hero,” said one fan.

“Wah kya baat hai, sir,” said another

Hailing from Jammu, Vidyut was last seen in `Sanak’ which was released on Disney Hotstar last year. “If someone (including your own mind) tells you that THIS is difficult! The thought comes from No Experience…ITS SIMPLE… DO IT!! Break your own Barriers,” he wrote.

The 41-year old actor is a trained martial artist, stuntman, and action choreographer. According to Wikipedia, he is also a practitioner of Kalaripayattu and known as “The New Age Action Hero of Bollywood He is best known for the Commando Series and is a recipient of several awards including one Filmfare Award.

Jammwalions HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🥳 pic.twitter.com/oqQyJUTsoD — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) February 17, 2022

The actor, who is currently shooting for IP 71 in Kashmir, posted his pictures in pheran and rowing a shikara in Dal Lake. “This message is for all the Jamwalans I am shooting for 1P 71 in Kashmir. So this message is basically for all the people whose birthday I missed. I have not been on social media for a while. I just wanted to say to everyone I love you,” he said.