Moradabad: Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev has alleged that top Bollywood actors consume drugs.

Baba Ramdev was speaking at the Aryaveer and Veerangana conference in Moradabad on Saturday, when he said, “Salman Khan takes drugs, I do not know about Aamir Khan. Shah Rukh Khan’s child was caught taking drugs and remained in jail. As far as actresses are concerned, God alone knows about them.”

“There are drugs all around the film industry, there are drugs in politics too. Liquor is distributed during elections. We should take a resolution that India must be free from every drug addiction. For this, we will launch a movement,” he added.