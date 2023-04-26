Abu Dhabi: A UAE-based Indian amputee footballer created history by climbing 640-metre-tall Jebel Al-Noor mountain in Makkah.

Climbing the steps of the mountain using his crutches, Mohammed Shafeeq inspired millions around the world. His feat is not just a physical feat, but a testament to the resilience and determination of the human spirit.

Jebel Al-Noor is a mountain in Makkah Al-Mukarramah, Saudi Arabia, with great religious significance for the Muslim community. It is the site of the cave where the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) received his first revelation from Allah.

When the 34-year-old reached the summit, Shafeeq was greeted by many pilgrims who were inspired by his tenacity and courage.

Shafeeq, who hails from Malappuram district in Kerala, was overwhelmed with the love and support he received and felt proud of having accomplished something that is difficult for many healthy people.

He was also accompanied by three friends, who work in Saudi Arabia, during the holy month of Ramzan.

Shafeeq lost his right leg above the knee in a tragic accident in 2004 when he was a teenager. His journey to the summit is the latest in a series of remarkable achievements in his life.

In November 2022, Shafeeq walked all the way up the UAE’s highest mountain Jebel Jais using crutches.

In March last year, he represented India for the first time in the West Asian Football Championship for Amputees which was held in Kish Island, Iran.

In 2021, Shafeeq also climbed the steep Wayanad Ghat in Kerala state to show his solidarity with the farmers’ protest in India.