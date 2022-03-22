A YouTuber from USA left desis amazed with his fluent Gujarati speaking skills. When he ordered food in Gujarati, curious restaurant owners stared at him. He tried Gujarati thali, paan and masala chaas.

YouTuber Areih Smith said that people were surprised when he ordered food in Gujarati. They even offered him free food. “Many Indians here in America are from this one state in India called Gujarat, so today I speak Gujarati with them,” Smith wrote in the video’s caption.

“Speaking of free food, I also tried a lot of great Gujarati food like paan, masala chaas, bajra no rotlo, and of course Gujarati thali. Yum!” Smith added.

Watch the video here:

Here’s how netizens reacted: “‘He speaks Gujarati and we still can’t speak English yet!’ That was the best. Even if he spoke crappy Gujarati the people would still appreciate it. It goes to show that all it takes is a little effort (it doesn’t have to be something as major as learning a different language either) to break down barriers between us and our fellow men.”

Another wrote, “People are touched by your genuine kindness and the respect you show by speaking their native language. What an amazing gift!”