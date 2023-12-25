Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor joyously revealed their daughter Raha’s face to the world as they arrived for the Kapoor family’s Christmas party in Mumbai’s Juhu on Monday. In the pictures, Raha was seen wearing a white and pink dress with red velvet shoes, while her parents were both dressed in black, Alia in a floral dress and Ranbir in a black jacket and dark jeans. The parents beamed as they presented their daughter to the paparazzi

Video by NDTV

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomes Raha in November 2022. In November 6th of this year, the couple celebrated their daughter’s first birthday.