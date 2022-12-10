Riyadh: After Shah Rukh Khan, former boxing champion Mike Tyson and Palestinian-American hip hop star DJ Khaled performed Umrah in Saudi Arabia.

Khaled Mohammed Khaled known professionally as DJ Khaled took to Instagram to post photographs of him, Mike Tyson, and the boxer’s father.

“We on our way to MECCA GOD DID! Bless up my brother @miketyson and father of Tyson. More love more blessings more life GOD IS THE GREATEST!,” DJ Khaled wrote.

In another post, DJ Khaled and Mike Tyson are seen doing Tawaf (walking in circles around the Kaaba in an anti-clockwise motion).

“The second I walked in Mecca tears came down my eyes Tears of joy my whole life I wanted to go to MECCA TO PRAY AND TO GIVE MY GRATITUDE TO AALAHI prayed for the world for more love more life more peace more joy more happiness more health and protection for all of us! GOD IS THE GREATEST!!!!! It is so beautiful we all ONE LOVE here GOD DID!!!!!!! Bless up my brother @miketyson,” Dj Khaled wrote.

On December 1, Shah Rukh Khan performed Umrah after wrapping up shooting for his film in Saudi Arabia.