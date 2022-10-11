A truck with 448 wheels carrying an 1148-tonne load has been on the roads for almost 11 months to reach its destination.

A video of the truck traveling from Mundra Port in Gujarat to Pachpadra refinery in Rajasthan has set the internet on fire.

The distance between these two places is around 540 km which would normally take around 11-12 hours to cover. The truck seen here has been on the road for the last 11 months. The reason is that it is carrying an 1148-tonne boiler for the Pachpadra refinery in Rajasthan.

Special equipment is used to transport such objects as normal trucks and trailers would simply break down. The trailer used to transport this boiler is so long that it has almost 448 tyres.

Cartoq.com reported that as the trailer and the object being transported are huge and heavy, the truck used for this purpose is also different. Most probably, they would be using a Volvo FMX series heavy-duty truck which is apt for such an operation. It boiler looks too heavy, so there may be multiple trucks pushing and pulling the trailer.

The crew consists of almost 25 people and there are people on the trailer to ensure that the movement is smooth. They need coordinate with the electricity department to ensure that there is no power in the wires when they are crossing through areas where the wires are lying low. Only after clearing the wires, the truck can go ahead. The video also mentions that they cannot take this truck and trailer on long bridges because the bridge might not be able to handle the weight. In such cases, they have to create a bypass for the trailer next to the bridge to move forward.

Cartoq reported because of all these reasons, it is taking them so much time. They travel for almost 10-15 km daily and at times, they can’t even move forward because of all these problems. The video mentions that it would take them at least one and half months more to reach their destination.