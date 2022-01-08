ISLAMABAD: At least 21 tourists including nine children froze to death in cars at Murree in Pakistan.Around 1,000 cars were stuck on the hill station due to heavy snow.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a list issued by Rescue 1122, 21 people including nine childre have died so far.

Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, in a video message, said tourists had flocked to the hill station in such large numbers “for the first time in 15 to 20 years which created a big crisis”.

He said Rawalpindi and Islamabad administrations, along with police, had been working to rescue those stranded, while five platoons of the Pakistan Army, as well as Rangers and Frontier Corps, were called on an emergency basis.

The minister said that around 1,000 cars were stuck on the hill station, confirming that “16 to 19 deaths have occurred in their cars.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahmed said that residents of Murree provided food and blankets to stranded tourists, adding that the administration had closed all routes to the hill station and was now allowing only vehicles planning to take food and blankets.

“God willing, we will clear 1,000 cars by evening today. We have decided to stop people [travelling] on foot as well. It is no time for [pedestrian] tourists to visit.”

Pakistan Meteorological Department had predicted heavy snowfall in Murree and Galiyat from January 6 to 9.