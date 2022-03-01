SRINAGAR: For haters, this should serve as an eye-opener.

ADVERTISEMENT

A group of students from Haryana and Kashmir based in Moldova has embarked on a mission to rescue their countrymen stranded in Ukraine.

“There is a five-member student group based in Malvoda who are working overtime to rescue stranded Indians in Ukraine. Two of them are from Haryana and three are from Kashmir. They are coordinating with students stranded in different areas. They guide them about trains, buses other issues. Even in some cases, they arrange buses for them,” said Nasir Khuehami, National spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA).

Nasir said they have located 145 stranded students till now and shared the list with MEA and Embassy. “If any student is still left out or missing, he/say may kindly forward details on 9149676014, 7906348764, 8825005327 at the earliest,” he said.

He said 20 students and one family from J&K have left for Romania from Moldova. “They were helped by the Moldova volunteer group. Hope to see all the others stranded in Ukraine back soon,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, twenty stranded students and a family from Jammu and Kashmir have safely reached Moldova on their way to Romania.

Two buses carrying stranded students from Odissa and Jammu and Kashmir safely crossed into Moldova. “They will be traveling to Romania now. Student groups in Moldova, who are in contact with us, are guiding them,” Nasir said.

Panic has gripped Kashmiri students stranded in different parts of Ukraine. The students are pursuing MBBS, engineering, and other courses in Ukraine. “Some of the students had arrived in J&K before the war began,” Nasir said.

JKSA has already sent SOS to Union External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha urging them to make special arrangements for the evacuation of students.