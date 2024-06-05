Victory and Defeat Are Part of Politics, Numbers Game Continues: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last cabinet meeting of the current tenure said victory and defeat are part of politics. PM Modi’s BJP, which won 282 seats in 2014 and 303 in the 2019 election, won 240 seats this time – 32 short of the 272-majority mark. It will now depend on the 53 seats won by members of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to form government

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)