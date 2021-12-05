Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are keeping the details of their upcoming royal wedding in Rajasthan under wraps. While there are many who are expected to be on the guest list for the functions to be held in Sawai Madhopur, Kiara Advani is probably not among them.

The actor featured with Vicky Kaushal in the Netflix film, Lust Stories. When she was asked about attending the wedding, she denied being a part of the same.

On being asked about Vicky and Katrina’s wedding during a chat at Agenda AajTak, Kiara said, “Really? Suna toh hai par pata nahi, mujhe toh invite nahi kiya (Really, I have heard but know nothing. I haven’t got the invite).”

Among those who are expected to attend are Bharat director Kabir Khan, who has worked with Katrina on multiple films. Aanand L Rai, who directed Katrina in 2018 film Zero is also expected.

Earlier, Katrina’s Bharat co-star Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan denied receiving any invite. Katrina and Salman were in a relationship for some time and have featured in films such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat.

The resort has 48 suites which are desinged in contemporary Rajasthani style and range from 753 square feet to 3,014 square feet. The east wing overlooks the countryside while the west wing offers views to Barwara village.

The best suite is built on 3,003 sq ft area and includes a separate dining room, two bedrooms, outdoor shower, gourmet corner, private garden with a pool and dining pavilion. It has views of the lake, temple and the Aravali range.

The prize of one suite starts from ₹83,944 for one night at Fort Suite and goes up to ₹3,26,943 for Rani Rajkumari Suite. The charges for the highest quality Thakur Bhagwati Singh Suite and Raja Man Singh Suite are available on request.

The property is a 2.5-hour drive from Jaipur International Airport and a 30-minute drive from Ranthambore National Park. The couple is expected to be joined by their family members and industry friends including Aanand L Rai and Kabir Khan.