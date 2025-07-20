Vicharnag Temple: CS launches renovation works

SRINAGAR, JULY 19: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, on Saturday, visited the ancient Vicharnag Temple, a site of historical and religious significance, in the Nowshera area of Srinagar city.

The visit was aimed at taking an on-site appraisal of the works being taken up for revival, restoration, and conservation of the monumental asset under the government’s initiative of preserving the rich cultural and architectural heritage.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Akshay Labroo, and Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Faz Lul Haseeb, accompanied the Chief Secretary during the visit.

On the occasion, the Chief Secretary kick-started the renovation and restoration works of the ancient Vicharnag temple, also known as ‘Vichar Sahab’.

The Chief Secretary, while reviewing different project components at the site, directed the officers to execute the works at a fast pace, strictly adhering to the set timelines and quality of the work as envisioned under the project guidelines.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary emphasized that the renovation and conservation work on the prestigious project is aimed at restoring the temple’s centuries-old past glory and preserving its cultural and architectural legacy.

The Chief Secretary said that the Vicharnag temple holds significant historical, cultural, and religious importance, reflecting Kashmir’s diverse cultural society. He expected that the renovation work would revive and preserve the temple’s aesthetic, heritage, and social values.

On the occasion, the public, particularly the members of the Pandit community from various parts of the country, participated in the event and sought blessings from Shri Vichar Sahab.

Earlier, the Chief Secretary was apprised that the work on the project is being executed by R&B Srinagar for Rs 4.58 crore which included conservation and restoration of the main Temple structure, earth filling around the temple precincts to restore the site’s original topography, construction of entry gate to provide a formal and aesthetic look, construction of toilet block, desilting of egress channel up to Gilsar Lake to be undertaken by the Irrigation & Flood Control Department.

The restoration works also include the use of traditional lime mortar and Budloo/Fir wood, ornamental wood and stone work, preserving original aesthetics, grills, signage, and landscape integration to enhance the visual appeal of the temple. The project is planned to be completed within one year, i.e., by July 2026.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Aadil Fareed, Chief Planning Officer, Fayaz Ahmad Dar, senior Officers from R&B, PHE, PDD, I&FC, SMC, Police, Revenue, and other concerned departments were present on the occasion.