Veterinary students hold protest over stipend demand

Srinagar: Veterinary students from SKUAST campuses in Jammu and Kashmir held a peaceful protest on Monday, seeking a long-delayed increase in internship stipend.

The students say they receive Rs 6,000 a month for the first half of the internship year and Rs 9,000 for the second half, of which Rs 3,000 comes from ICAR. A proposal to revise the amount has, they say, sat with the Finance Department since 2023.

They argue the current figure is well below what intern veterinarians are paid at several other Indian institutions, where monthly support often runs from the mid-teens to more than Rs 20,000. The Jammu and Kashmir Veterinary Students Association says clinical postings, field work and emergency duty make the gap harder to ignore. The protest comes as medical interns in the Union Territory are already on the streets over the same kind of demand.