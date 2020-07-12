Veteran Kashmir actor Shadi Lal Kaul passes away

Srinagar: Veteran Kashmiri actor, Shadi Lal Kaul passed away early Sunday morning after brief illness. He was 65. His son Vijay announced the sad news on social media.

“After the most difficult week fighting to survive my loving dad, Mr Shadi Lal Kaul passed away. He breathed his last today morning at 2:45am. Family friends stayed by his side caring for him. We held his hands and walked with him to the end,” wrote Vijay in a moving post for his father.

The famous Kashmiri actor who has given hundreds of memorable and rib-tickling performances was a household name in the valley.

The news of his demise went viral on social media with his fans offering condolences and praying for him.

One of the last posts on his Facebook handle was him wishing Eid Mubarak to his friends.

Earlier this week, rumours of his death had gone viral on social media however his son had refuted the same then.

Apart from a television actor, Kaul was also a famous theatre personality and a versatile comedian.

His roles brought to his fans the glimpses from the of lives of clerks, shopkeepers, petty traders, labourers or an ordinary man caught in the chores of daily family life.

Born in a middle-class family at Chotta Bazar, Srinagar, Shadi Lal Kaul was a self-taught man. Together with his friend Ayaash Aarif (actor and director), he founded Kali Dass Theatre in Srinagar. He also joined Abdul Rahim Kuchhay and founded Yasmeen Dramatic Club or his Nukkad Theatre in Kashmir.