Srinagar: Former Bureau Chief of Zee News in Srinagar, Naseer Ahmad, passed away today.

Renowned for his unwavering dedication, integrity, and in-depth reporting, Naseer Ahmad’s contributions have profoundly shaped Kashmir’s media landscape.

With a career spanning several decades, Naseer Ahmad covered pivotal developments across Jammu and Kashmir, earning widespread respect for his impartial reporting and insightful analysis. His professionalism and steadfast commitment to truth continue to inspire both seasoned journalists and aspiring media professionals.

Colleagues and friends remember him as a dedicated journalist who upheld the highest values of ethical journalism. His influential voice and significant role in highlighting key issues have left an indelible mark on the field. Many have taken to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to his legacy.

Media outlets, journalists, and well-wishers extended heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues, honoring a life devoted to the pursuit of honest journalism. His enduring legacy will continue to guide and inspire generations to come.