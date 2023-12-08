Veteran Bollywood actor Naeem Sayyed, who earned fame as Junior Mehmood passed away today after battling stomach cancer.

The death of Naeem was confirmed by his son Hasnain Sayyed.

“My father passed away at 2.00 am following his battle with stomach cancer. He was in a critical condition for the last 17 days. He had lost 35-40 kgs in a month,” Hasnain said.

Sayyed’s burial ceremony is scheduled at the Santacruz cemetery later today, where close friend Salaam Kazi said that he would be laid to rest beside his mother. The cemetery also houses the remains of Mohammed Rafi and Dilip Kumar.

Kazi said that the deceased actor initially sought treatment for stomach pain from a local physician. However, due to drastic weight loss, his family shifted his case to Tata Memorial Hospital, where diagnoses revealed cancer in his lung and liver, along with a stomach tumour and jaundice.

Junior Mehmood, known for his roles in iconic Bollywood films such as Caravan, Haathi Mere Saathi, and Mera Naam Joker.

His death was widely condoled by the film fraternity. Sachin Pilgaonkar had in an Instagram post also urged fans to pray for Sayyed’s health, writing: “I request you all to pray for my childhood friend Jr Mehmood who’s suffering with a fatal illness. I had a video conversation with him a couple of days ago and went to see him today but he was sleeping as he was under medication. I am in touch with his son and Johnny Lever regarding his health. May god bless him.”