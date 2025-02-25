SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 25: The Kabo Hotel witnessed the launch of a global brand name in the thermoplastic piping system—Vesbo PP-R Pipes and Fittings—for potable water plumbing systems in the Jammu and Kashmir market.

The product launch was jointly organized and hosted by Shah Marbles, the exclusive distributor of Vesbo for the Jammu and Kashmir market, and Vesbo Asia Pte Ltd, its Asia-Pacific headquarters. The grand event was attended by more than 70 industry leaders in the plumbing sector and its suppliers.

Heading the product launch was a presentation by Andy Soh, Director of Operations, Asia Pacific, from Vesbo Asia Singapore. Attendees gained valuable insights into Vesbo PP-R Pipes and Fittings, emphasizing its global reputation and proven track record of supplying products for over 30 years across more than 75 countries. Its commitment to quality and sustainability is evident from its Green Product Certification by the Singapore Green Building Council, positioning it as a market leader.

“Vesbo originates from Istanbul, Turkey, and since 1994, it has been delivering high-quality PP-R piping systems with continuous research and development to enhance its products. For the first time, its new Biocote Anti-Microbial PP-R Pipes have been introduced, offering homes a solution that eradicates bacteria, microbes, and viruses potentially present in drinking water. Vesbo is confident that it can meet the stringent expectations, requirements, and harsh conditions of the Kashmir market. With the support of its exclusive distributor network, it aims to establish itself as a market leader in a short period,” said a Vesbo statement.