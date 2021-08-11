‘Very happy to play with Neymar, Mbappe’: Messi says he’s chosen PSG for its ‘winning mentality’

Lionel Messi, who has recently left FC Barcelona and joined French football club Paris Saint-Germain, said that he is very happy to play in one team with Neymar and Mbappe.

He added that he is “hungry to win trophies at PSG” and that he has chosen the club for its “winning mentality”.

“That’s why I am here. It’s an ambitious club…You can see they’re ready to fight for everything,” Messi told reporters.

© AP Photo / Francois Mori

The legendary player shared his dream with the media:

“I have said my dream is to win another Champions League and I think I’m in the ideal place to have that chance and to do it,” Messi said.

The president and CEO of PSG, Nasser al-Khelaifi, explained why it was a “historic” day to present Messi as the club’s new player.

“He makes football magic, beautiful. He is a winner,” al-Khelaifi said.

© AFP 2021 / STEPHANE DE SAKUTINArgentinian football player Lionel Messi speaks at a press conference during his unveiling at the French

AL-Khelaifi added that having Messi in PSG will also bring huge commercial benefits to the club.

Lionel Messi, who played at FC Barcelona since 2003, parted with his “childhood” club after the sides had failed to reach a financial agreement that would have also met the requirements of La Liga – the Spanish top professional football division. With PSG, the 34-year-old forward has reportedly signed a 2+1 contract worth 35 million euros a year.