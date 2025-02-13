SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 12: Continuing with extensive pre-budget consultations, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today held a series of meetings with public representatives from various districts of Kashmir at the Civil Secretariat, Srinagar.

The Chief Minister chaired pre-budget consultations with the chairpersons of District Development Councils (DDCs) and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from the districts of Srinagar, Ganderbal and Bandipora, who participated both in person and virtually.

The meeting was also attended by Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary to the CM Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary Finance Santosh D Vaidya, Director General Budget M.S. Malik, Director General Expenditure Sajad Hussain and the Deputy Commissioners of Srinagar, Ganderbal and Bandipora with participants joining the meeting either personally or virtually through video conference.

During the discussions, the MLAs of Srinagar sought liberal funding for priority developmental projects and key public welfare initiatives in their respective constituencies, keeping in view the significance of the capital city. MLAs Ali Muhammad Sagar, Mubarak Gul, Shamim Firdous, Tanvir Sadiq, Ahsan Pardesi, and Salman Ali Sagar discussed their plans in the meeting.

The consultation covered a wide range of issues, including traffic decongestion by exploring alternate routes, parking lots in downtown Srinagar, reducing vehicular pressure on roads, and constructing flyovers and community halls. The restoration of water bodies, improvement of sports infrastructure, vertical housing projects, dredging of Dal interiors, and the development of an efficient drainage system were also discussed.

MLAs highlighted the need for better drinking water quality, upgraded sewage treatment plants, improved electricity supply, and an effective solid waste management system. They further stressed the importance of scientific disposal of waste at the Achan landfill site, identifying new dumping sites, introducing water ambulances in Dal Lake, dredging its canals, enhancing relief for fire victims, widening interior roads & boulevard roads, and removing existing bottlenecks. A demand for creating employment avenues for the youth of Srinagar was also emphasized, and some provisions were made in the annual budget.

The meeting held with elected representatives from Bandipora and Ganderbal districts was attended by the chairman of DDC Bandipora, MLAs of Gurez, Sumbal, and Bandipora constituencies, and MLA of Kangan constituency from Ganderbal district. Notably, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah represents the Ganderbal constituency in the J&K Assembly and was briefed about budget proposals for the Ganderbal district.

During the meeting, the MLAs presented various developmental proposals and infrastructure plans for their constituencies, focusing on providing fire service stations, National Highway status for Bandipora-Gurez road, allowances for officials serving in far-flung areas, employment to locals in HEP projects, critical medical equipment in Bandipora health institutions, basic facilities for tribal areas, reviving minor irrigation khuls, fish rearing and creating income generation opportunities in tourism centric locations.

They highlighted the need for improvements in health and education, as well as infrastructure development in respect of roads, water supply, power distribution, and irrigation.

The discussions also centered on boosting tourism and enhancing youth services and sports facilities. The MLAs emphasized the importance of ensuring employment opportunities for local youth in various projects and addressed key public demands concerning their respective constituencies.

The Deputy Commissioners from each district presented a detailed presentation outlining the district profiles, demographics, and existing infrastructure in key sectors, including health, education, roads, drainage, public health engineering (PHE), and the power sector.

The presentations also provided insights into the District Capex, Centrally Sponsored Schemes, and ongoing projects under the current plan.

All MLAs expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for involving them in the pre-budget consultations and acknowledged the inclusive approach of the government.