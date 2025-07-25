‘Vertical Housing’: SDA launches Shehjar Heights Phase-II

SRINAGAR, JULY 25: Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) has announced the launch of Phase-II of the Shehjar Heights project at Bemina envisaging construction of 112 more residential apartments, including 56 each 2-BHK and 3-BHK flats.

Shehjar Apartments is a flagship Vertical Housing project of SDA in Srinagar involving construction of around 450 residential apartments comprising around 13 towers. The Phase-I of the project completed with the construction of 140 apartments, is fully sold-out.

Given the overwhelming demand for quality residential apartments in Srinagar, SDA has expedited the execution of the project and has started the process for construction of 112 more flats under Phase-II after the Phase-I was fully sold out, said Mohammad Rafi, Vice-Chairman SDA adding that the possession of flats in Phase-II is likely to be handed over to the prospective allottees within 2 years. He said vertical housing has become a necessity to ensure economical use of land in the fast-expanding Srinagar city. “Given the scarce land resources and sky-rocketing land prices in Srinagar, time has come for SDA to promote the concept of flatted accommodation in the city in a big way,” Rafi said.

HUDCO, he said, are the projects consultants for the Shehjar Heights, who have formulated the overall layout plan and design of towers and individual residential units.

Rafi said that Shehjar Heights are spread over around 100 kanals of land with 40 ft wide main road and 36 ft wide internal roads transecting various apartment blocks located adjacent to Srinagar-Baramulla highway in Bemina near Hajj House. The Vice-Chairman said that the project has been provided with adequate parking facility including surface parking for around 550 vehicles and covered parking for around 220 vehicles. Besides it will have parks, community hall, children’s play area, tennis court, amphitheater, health club, community market, gym, food court and a dedicated STP.

He said the best thing about Shehjar Project is that it is suitably located on National Highway in easily accessible and buzzing Bemina area of Srinagar, with remarkable proximity to urban amenities like hospitals, schools and markets with hassle-free to Srinagar International Airport and Nowgam Railway Station.

He said adequate and latest technological interventions have been ensured to make the structures earthquake resistant and HUDCO has got the structural design of the project approved by IIT Kanpur. “For the first time Liquefaction Resistance technology is being used in the construction of Phase-II to make the towers earth-quake resistant,” he said and added that HUDCO is also providing consultancy for drainage, water supply and sewerage design, energy management, communication system, fire detection, fire protection and security systems for the Shehjar Apartments.

The Vice-Chairman said that each 3-BHK flat is spread over a net surface area of 1250 sft with 3 bedrooms, Drawing Room, Living Room, Kitchen, 3 washrooms, utility and veranda while 2-BHK flat has a surface area of 1012 sft comprising 2 bedrooms, drawing room, living room, 2 washrooms, kitchen, utility and veranda. Rafi said the tendering process of Phase-II has been initiated and SDA is going to soon announce the booking for Phase-II with flexible payment mode.