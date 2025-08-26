The recent spate of food safety violations in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has revealed another reality: even vegetarian food cannot be assumed safe. For weeks, the focus had been on rotten meat and chicken being sold to unsuspecting consumers, prompting the government to issue a directive mandating compliance with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) guidelines. This directive extends across the entire food supply chain, requiring strict standards in storage, packaging, handling and labeling. The intention was to restore public confidence and curb the circulation of unsafe animal products. Yet, the latest enforcement action in Jammu shows that vegetarian items such as paneer and cooking oil are equally vulnerable to malpractice. During a major drive in Pandita Mohalla, Gangyal, the Drugs and Food Control Organization, assisted by local enforcement bodies, seized 21 quintals of suspected synthetic paneer and 78 tins of expired mustard oil. The items were stored in unhygienic conditions, emitting foul odors, and handled in clear violation of food safety laws. The absence of a valid FSSAI license and non-compliance with labeling and storage regulations exposed how easily public health can be put at risk by unscrupulous operators. These cases underline that the threat does not end with non-vegetarian products; essential vegetarian staples that form a large part of daily diets are equally compromised by negligence and greed. The wider implication is that food adulteration has become a systemic challenge, not restricted to one category of items. Consumers, already wary of meat safety, now face uncertainty about everyday vegetarian foods as well. Paneer and edible oils are commonly consumed, making the risks even more severe. Such violations during summer months, when spoilage is faster, multiply the health hazards. Officials have reiterated a zero-tolerance stance against adulteration and assured that strict action will follow, but the challenge goes beyond enforcement. It also requires constant vigilance from the public, awareness about safe food practices, and responsible behavior from traders. The Kashmir experience illustrates a larger problem facing India’s food systems: the erosion of trust in what people eat. When both meat and vegetarian food are compromised, families have little assurance of safety. The continuing enforcement drives across Jammu and Kashmir highlight the urgency of restoring this trust. Food safety is not only about protecting health but also about preserving the basic right of consumers to eat without fear. Unless both regulators and communities work together, the problem of adulterated and unsafe food will continue to endanger lives. Stricter enforcement of food safety laws has become essential in the wake of repeated violations. While the Food Safety and Standards Act already provides a strong legal framework, gaps in monitoring and weak penalties have allowed offenders to continue their practices with little fear of consequences. Regulators must step up surprise inspections across J&K, strengthen laboratory testing and ensure that offenders face swift prosecution and heavy fines. Cancellation of licenses, sealing of premises and public disclosure of all violators’ names can act as effective deterrents.