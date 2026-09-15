VDG member sustains gunshot wound, hospitalised

Udhampur, Sept 15: A Village Defence Guard (VDG) member sustained a gunshot wound to his abdomen after his rifle went off accidentally in the Majalta area of Udhampur district on Tuesday, officials said.

An official said the VDG member was injured after his rifle went off accidentally in Majalta, Udhampur, causing a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

He was soon shifted to a hospital for treatment, while his condition was not immediately known. He was later identified as Parshotam Lal, a resident of Chore Panjian in Majalta.

Meanwhile, an investigation has begun, while the exact circumstances leading to the incident are being ascertained. (KNO)