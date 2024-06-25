VC National Commission for Safai Karamcharis reviews implementation of Govt initiatives

SRINAGAR: The Vice Chairperson (VC), National Commission for Safai Karamcharis, Union Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Anjna Panwar today embarked on a two-day visit to Srinagar to assess the implementation and execution of Government of India initiatives for Safai Karamcharis.

Accompanied by Ulfat Jabeen, Managing Director, J&K Women’s Development Corporation; Joint Commissioner SMC, Chief Sanitation Officer and other Senior Officers, the VC interacted with representatives of Safai Karamcharis Association regarding implementation and execution of GoI initiatives for bringing Srinagar at par with all metropolitan cities across the Country.

During interaction, Anjna Panwar assured Government of India’s commitment for help and support to the Safai Karamcharis. She commended the dedication and hard work of the officials involved in the initiatives.

The Safai Karamcharis Association representatives expressed their gratitude to the dignitaries for the initiatives undertaken by the Government of India.

The visit of the Vice Chairperson of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis signifies the government’s focus on ensuring the welfare and empowerment of Safai Karamcharis, and underscores the importance of collaborative efforts towards building a cleaner and more inclusive society.