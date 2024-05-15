VC KVIB reviews bankers performance under PMEGP, JKREGP

SRINAGAR: Vice Chairperson, Jammu & Kashmir Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB), Dr. Hina Shafi Bhat, today chaired a Bankers meet to review progress on schemes being implemented under Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) and Rural Employment Generation Programme (JKREGP) at Civil Secretariat here.

The KVIB officers gave a detailed presentation on performance of KVIB Kashmir division under PMEGP and JKREGP.

The VC held deliberations on the wide range of issues including sanctioned cases for loan, rejection of cases by banks, pendency of cases besides increasing the performance under the schemes.

The VC had exhaustive interaction with concerned officer regarding the implementation status of these scheme in their respective districts. She asked the representatives of various banks not to reject cases on frivolous issues and approve the cases as per merit.

She expressed satisfaction over the target achieved under the schemes and stressed on the Bankers to follow guidelines strictly to reduce pendency of cases approved by KVIB. She further suggested measures to lower the rejections and directed the concerned officers to make the beneficiaries aware about the schemes to further reduce the rejection cases.

The VC reviewed the district wise performance of KVIB Kashmir division under PMEGP and JKREGP for the year 2023-24. She asked the Bankers to sensitize the branch officers of their respective banks regarding disbursement of loan cases for entrepreneurial units of applicants.

It was also informed that JKREGP is a credit linked subsidy Programme aimed to harness and divert the energy and enthusiasm of the youth for establishment of productive enterprise in the micro industrial sector and create employment opportunities in rural areas of J&K.