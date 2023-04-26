JAMMU, APRIL 26: Vice Chairperson, J&K Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB), Dr. Hina Shafi Bhat, today convened an exhaustive meeting with bankers and KVIB Jammu division at JLN Udyog Bhawan.

The meeting was attended by senior officers from the Board besides officers from the participating banks and district officers of KVIB Jammu division.

The meeting, had detailed discussion on achievements of KVIB Jammu division for the year 2022-23 under both the schemes including Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) and J&K Rural Employment Generation Programme (JKREGP).

The meeting was informed that 1576 units under PMEGP and 408 units under JKREGP were established during 2022-23 involving a margin money (subsidy) of Rs. 3722.56 lakh and Rs. 1035.56 lakh creating employment for 12608 persons and 2448 persons respectively.

Vice Chairperson applauded the role of participating banks in successful implementation of both the programmes of KVIB. She cautioned them to refrain from rejecting cases on flimsy grounds. She urged upon the bankers to give women and marginalized sections of society are given preferential treatment by processing their cases on priority.

Vice Chairperson also emphasized the importance of collective efforts by the implementing agency and banks to ensure that the benefits of employment generation programmes such as PMEGP and JKREGP reach the targeted population.