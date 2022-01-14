Rajouri: Vice Chancellor Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri , Prof. Akbar Masood released a compendium on Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav activities organised at Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University .

On the occasion, the Vice Chancellor said , ” As we celebrate the 75 glorious years of India’s independence, Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence and its glorious history, people, culture and achievements.”

Prof. Akbar Masood said that the Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University has organised a series of events from March 2021 till date and has planned weekly events till August 2022.

These celebrations as part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, witnessed wholehearted participation of students, faculty and staff of the University. Prof. Akbar Masood said that he believes that Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations will ensure involvement of the young men and women in recalling the spirit of sacrifice and patriotism in the journey towards an Atma Nirbhar Bharat.The VC added that this compendium is an effort to document the celebratory spirit of these events.

Dean Academic Affairs Prof Iqbal Parwez, Registrar Mohd Ishaq and Media Advisor Dr.Danish Iqbal were present on the occasion.