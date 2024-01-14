Srinagar: Propelled by the Modi ki Guarantee wali Gadi, Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is receiving a warm welcome from all corners.

What has fueled the campaign is the participation of Jammu and Kashmir’s youth.

Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), the flagship initiative of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, plays a pivotal role in the dynamic landscape of youth empowerment. Over the past four years, the Indian government has orchestrated substantial strides towards uplifting the youth, placing a particular emphasis on equipping them with essential skills.

PMKVY: A Symphony of Transformation through Skill Certification

Short Term Training (STT):

PMKVY’s STT component meticulously targets Indian youth who have either dropped out of school or college or find themselves unemployed. Training centers not only impart industry-relevant skills but also focus on nurturing soft skills, fostering entrepreneurship, and enhancing financial and digital literacy. Successful candidates emerge with placement assistance, setting the stage for a more promising livelihood.

Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL):

The RPL component of PMKVY extends a hand to individuals with prior learning experiences or skills. Project Implementing Agencies (PIAs) receive incentives to implement RPL projects, addressing knowledge gaps through bridge courses and providing training on soft skills and job role-related practices.

Special Projects:

PMKVY’s innovative Special Projects component creates a stage for unique training experiences in unconventional areas or premises, deviating from standard guidelines. The recent PMKVY 3.0 initiative played a pivotal role in resurrecting the endangered Namda craft in Kashmir, breathing life into the livelihoods of thousands of artisans and weavers.

Namda Craft Revival – A Saga of Success

The Namda project under PMKVY 3.0 sought to preserve the traditional Namda craft in Kashmir, a rug made from sheep wool using felting techniques. This specialized initiative, focusing on Recognition of Prior Learning, targeted over eleven thousand artisans and weavers in Jammu and Kashmir.

The impact has been profound, with more than two thousand individuals from thirty Namda clusters across six districts of Kashmir reaping the benefits. The export decline of Namda Craft has been successfully reversed, thanks to the short-term training curriculum designed under this special project.

Milestones Achieved in Jammu and Kashmir

With over 3.55 lakh youth in Jammu and Kashmir receiving training under PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana, this initiative stands as a beacon for youth skilling and empowerment. The success of the Namda project underscores the program’s adaptability in addressing unique challenges, showcasing its versatility in preserving traditional crafts and empowering local communities.

In the vibrant tapestry of Jammu and Kashmir, PMKVY 3.0 is not just a program; it’s a catalyst for unlocking futures and nurturing dreams, embodying the essence of empowerment through skill development