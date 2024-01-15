SRINAGAR JANUARY 15:- As a part of ongoing Viksit Bharat Bharat Sankalp Yatra, Secretary, Youth Services & Sports (YSS), Sarmad Hafeez, on Monday visited Rajori Kadal area in Shahr-e-Khaas of Srinagar District and presided over a mega event organized under Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra(VBSY) for saturation of all Government schemes and enhancing awareness among the local population.



Deputy Commissioner(DC), Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat and Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation(SMC), Dr. Owais Ahmad were present on the occasion.



During the event, the public in large numbers actively participated in the proceedings aimed at informing citizens about the Government’s welfare programmes and centrally sponsored flagship schemes.



At the outset, the Secretary, Youth Services & Sports along with the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar and Commissioner SMC accorded warm welcome to the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Van in presence of members of the Swagat Committee along with prominent citizens and large gathering of people of the area.



On the occasion, the VBSY Van displayed the message of the Prime Minister and also spread the awareness among people aimed to ensure seamless reach of Government welfare programmes/centrally sponsored flagship schemes and provide improved facilities at grass root level.



The “Viksit Sankalp Bharat Yatra” pledge was also administered to the participants.





Addressing the occasion, Secretary YSS, highlighted the transformative impact of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra which envisages to reach the uncovered beneficiaries. He underscored the importance of the yatra in fostering development and promoting engagement with Government schemes and also to achieve saturation under Government sponsored citizen centric schemes.



The Secretary further said that public outreach programmes like Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra provide an appropriate platform to the local populations to get enrolled under different CSS and avail benefit without visiting Government Offices, instead Administration is brought at the doorsteps of the people. He also encouraged the public to avail full advantage of Government schemes tailored for their socio-economic empowerment.



The Secretary YS&S accompanied by DC Srinagar and Commissioner, SMC inspected the stalls set up by different Departments during the event, Secretary hailed the departments for providing a visual representation of their initiatives aimed at promoting economic growth.



The Secretary also said that the government is for the public and asked the Officers to be accessible to people and provide benefits of CSS in a hassle free manner.

With regard to the menace of drugs, the Secretary sought public cooperation to combat this rising societal problem to save the youth and their families.



Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar while speaking on the occasion said that VBSY is a programme launched by the Prime Minister to ensure widespread awareness among the masses and reach an unreached population so that they take benefit from the Centrally sponsored schemes.



The DC also highlighted key schemes such as PM Ujjwala Yojana, PMJAY Ayushman Bharat, PM Awas Yojana, PM Svanidhi, PM Vishwakarma Yojana, PM Mudra Yojana, PMGKAY, DAY-NRLM, PM Poshan Abhiyan, JJM and SVAMITVA and urged people to avail benefits from the schemes.



Commissioner, SMC also spoke on the occasion and urged the people to take benefit from the ongoing VBSY to achieve saturation under all people centric schemes.



He also mentioned Government initiatives taken with regard to bringing transparency and accountability delivery of public services through online system.





During the programme, beneficiaries of Government schemes shared their success stories, and recorded the tangible benefits they had reaped from these welfare schemes through “Meri Kahani Meri Zubani”.



On the occasion, the Secretary YS&S distributed sports kits among the youth of the area.



The cultural programmes highlighting the flagship schemes were also presented on the occasion in order to sensitize local population about the objective of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.



Senior officers of District Administration Srinagar, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, besides Zonal and Sectoral Officers of line Departments were also the part of the event.



Earlier, the Secretary YS&S flagged off the rally regarding Road Safety organized by the Youth Services & Sports Department.



