Vande Bharat to Get Experimental Stop at Anantnag



SRINAGAR: The Jammu Tawi–Srinagar Vande Bharat Express is set to make an experimental halt at Anantnag railway station following a directive from the Railway Board.

According to a Railway Board communication, train numbers 26401/26402 Jammu Tawi–Srinagar Vande Bharat Express have been listed for a stoppage at Anantnag on an experimental basis.

The stoppage will come into effect from a date to be finalized, subject to the required security clearance, the communication said.

The Railway Board has also directed officials to closely monitor ticket counters at the station, ensure wide publicity of the new stoppage and maintain compliance with the instructions.

The move is expected to provide passengers from Anantnag and adjoining areas direct access to the Vande Bharat service connecting Jammu Tawi and Srinagar.